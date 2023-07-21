Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,345 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 766.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $23.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

