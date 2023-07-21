Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

