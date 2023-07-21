Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $50,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Barclays dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

