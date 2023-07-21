Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $113,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

