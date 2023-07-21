Headlands Technologies LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

