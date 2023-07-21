Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,263 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

