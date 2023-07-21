Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

