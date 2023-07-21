Head-To-Head Survey: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Cargotec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cargotec and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cargotec N/A N/A N/A $0.60 87.25 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $15.27 billion N/A -$1.66 billion ($0.24) -38.34

Analyst Recommendations

Cargotec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cargotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cargotec and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargotec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 3 3 0 2.13

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus target price of $169.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,736.56%. Given Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vestas Wind Systems A/S is more favorable than Cargotec.

Profitability

This table compares Cargotec and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargotec N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S -5.27% -22.99% -3.82%

Summary

Cargotec beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. Its product portfolio includes straddle and shuttle carriers, reach stackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks; maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, equipment modernization services, and digital solutions; and Bromma spreaders. The Hiab segment provides load handling equipment under the HIAB, EFFER, and ARGOS brands; forestry and recycling cranes under the LOGLIFT and JONSERED brands; truck mounted forklifts under the MOFFETT and PRINCETON brands; skip loaders and hook lifts under the MULTILIFT brand; tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands; ProCare services; HiVision crane operating systems; and HiConnect platform. The MacGregor segment offers maritime cargo and load handling products, services, and solutions. Cargotec Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

