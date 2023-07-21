Head-To-Head Review: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soluna and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Soluna alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $22.31 million 0.31 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.05 billion 1.81 $923.00 million $4.11 13.27

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.1% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soluna and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% Mr. Cooper Group 17.34% 4.94% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Soluna.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.