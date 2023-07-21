Head-To-Head Review: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) versus Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 4.91 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -17.32 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Netlist has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Netlist and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -35.94% -126.24% -57.77% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Netlist on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

