Head-To-Head Review: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) vs. Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A 65.61% 58.94% Aravive -1,187.30% -1,865.78% -157.42%

Volatility & Risk

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aravive 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.30%. Aravive has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 388.64%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Aravive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Aravive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Aravive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma $41.60 million 1.99 $17.89 million $0.83 4.77 Aravive $9.54 million 11.05 -$76.32 million ($2.24) -0.79

Ocuphire Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aravive. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma beats Aravive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. The company is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.