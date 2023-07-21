Head-To-Head Contrast: Scrypt (SYPT) vs. The Competition

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scrypt to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Scrypt alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Scrypt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scrypt N/A N/A N/A Scrypt Competitors -32.45% -275.09% -8.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A Scrypt Competitors 408 1725 4122 52 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scrypt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Scrypt’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scrypt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scrypt and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scrypt N/A N/A 0.00 Scrypt Competitors $458.19 million -$19.06 million 536.50

Scrypt’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Scrypt

(Get Free Report)

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scrypt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.