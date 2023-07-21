Head-To-Head Analysis: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) vs. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Highlands REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Highlands REIT has a beta of 38.35, indicating that its share price is 3,735% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.12 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 17.20 $167.58 million $0.95 56.86

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

