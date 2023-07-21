Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $545,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Match Group by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

