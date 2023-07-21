Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

