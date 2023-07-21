Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,518 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 652,078 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 112,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

