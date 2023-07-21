Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

