Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 7,667 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 188.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.