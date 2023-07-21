Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $564,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.34. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

