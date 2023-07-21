Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $483,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMI opened at $278.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.32 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

