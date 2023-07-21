Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $415,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.47 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

