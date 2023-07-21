Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $261,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

