Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

