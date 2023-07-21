Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

