Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 140 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

