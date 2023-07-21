Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

