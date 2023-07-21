Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

