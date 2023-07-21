Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 1,879,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

