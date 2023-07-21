Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,250,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

