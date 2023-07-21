Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.6 %

HAL stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

