Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.05.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

