GYEN (GYEN) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $189,640.71 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

