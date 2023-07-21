GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.