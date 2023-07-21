GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
