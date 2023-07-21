Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,039. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,359 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

