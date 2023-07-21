GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GT Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 299,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.10.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
