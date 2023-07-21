GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 299,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.10.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

