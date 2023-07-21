Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

GHL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,752. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

