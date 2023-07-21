Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

