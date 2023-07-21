Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.