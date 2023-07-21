Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,229 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $210.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

