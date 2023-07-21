Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 132.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day moving average is $208.31. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

