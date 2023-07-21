Graypoint LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

