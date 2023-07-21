Graypoint LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 198,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.