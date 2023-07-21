Graypoint LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 384.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.