Graypoint LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.50 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

