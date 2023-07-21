Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 344,170 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,417,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 93,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPHY opened at $44.74 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

