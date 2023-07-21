Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

NYSE BLK opened at $750.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $687.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

