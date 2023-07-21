Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.52 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.