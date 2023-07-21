Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Golden Peak Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Golden Peak Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Peak Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Peak Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.