Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,094,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

