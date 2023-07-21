Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.50.

Globant Stock Down 2.6 %

Globant stock opened at $184.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Globant by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Globant by 684.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

